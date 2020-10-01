US and Bangladesh sign Open Skies air transport agreement

US Department of State announced (30-Sep-2020) the US Government and Bangladesh's Government signed an Open Skies air transport agreement on 30-Sep-2020. The agreement includes provisions for "unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open codesharing opportunities" and "entered into force upon signing". The State Department stated the agreement will enable airlines from both countries to "provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travellers and shippers, promoting tourism and commerce" and "represents a step forward for the liberalisation of civil aviation in the Indo-Pacific". [more - original PR]