US and Argentina modernise air services agreement

US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L Chao signed (26-Jun-2019) a protocol of amendment with Argentina's Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich, which modernises the 1985 US-Argentina air transport services agreement. The new protocol allows for increased competition and service to more destinations, and includes unrestricted capacity and frequency, open route rights, a liberal charter regime and open codesharing opportunities. The modernised protocol will allow airlines to make commercial decisions based upon demand without intervention from government regulators and is expected to benefit travellers, businesses, shippers, airports and localities by permitting increased market access for passenger and cargo airlines to travel between the US and Argentina and beyond. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - US DoT]