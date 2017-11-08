US airlines opposed to Gulf carriers 'are never going to give up': Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) US airlines opposed to the growth of Gulf carriers "are never going to give up" and claimed the US carriers are "fighting a proxy war" for their European partners. He also claimed the US airlines "are doing this to divert the attention of their employees" following a series of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and described Chapter 11 as "a kind of subsidy". Mr Al Baker said the major US airlines "are lying to their people", while Qatar Airways is creating jobs in the US. He said "These three American carriers are misleading the whole country" and described the campaign against Gulf carriers as a waste of time and energy.