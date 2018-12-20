Become a CAPA Member
20-Dec-2018 8:37 AM

US airline ticket sales increased more than 5% in Nov-2018: ARC

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) announced (19-Dec-2018) the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by US travel agencies increased more than 5% year-on-year in Nov-2018. The average US round trip ticket price for Nov-2018 was USD298, an increase of USD13 from Nov-2017. Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies reached 22,078,339, up 2% from Nov-2017. US domestic trips decreased less than 2% while international trips increased 7%. Additionally, electronic miscellaneous document sales increased 1% to USD6 million in Nov-2018, while EMD transactions decreased 8% to 86,940. [more - original PR]

