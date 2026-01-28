28-Jan-2026 12:19 PM
UPS retires MD-11F fleet in 4Q2025
UPS reported (27-Jan-2026) the following updates for 4Q2025:
- US Domestic: Revenue declined 3.2% year-on-year, primarily driven by an expected decline in volume. Revenue per piece increased 8.3%;
- International: Revenue increased 2.5%, driven by a 7.1% increase in revenue per piece;
- Supply Chain Solutions: Revenue decreased 12.7%, primarily due to a decline in volume in the Mail Innovations business;
- The company accelerated its fleet modernisation plans and completed the retirement of its MD-11F fleet in 4Q2025. UPS reported an after-tax charge of USD137 million due to the write off of the MD-11F fleet;
- CFO Brian Dykes, speaking on the company's earnings call, stated: "Over the next 15 months, we expect to take delivery of 18 new Boeing 767 aircraft, with 15 expected to deliver this year". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
UPS experienced declining revenue in its US domestic and supply chain segments throughout 2025, following similar downward trends in previous quarters, while international revenue showed modest growth. In 3Q2025, US domestic and supply chain revenues both declined, while international revenue rose 5.9%. Operating profit for the US domestic segment decreased sharply during the year, and supply chain and freight revenues have fallen for several consecutive quarters1 2.