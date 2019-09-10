UNWTO: International tourist arrivals up 4% in 1H2019, in line with full year forecast

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (09-Sep-2019) international tourist arrivals increased 4% year-on-year to 671 million for the period Jan-2019 to Jun-2019. Growth was led by the Middle East (+8%) and Asia Pacific (+6%), followed by Europe (+4%), Africa (+3%) and the Americas (+2%). The organisation stated the results were driven by a strong economy, affordable air travel, increased air connectivity and enhanced visa facilitation. However, weaker economic indicators, prolonged uncertainty about Brexit, trade and technological tensions and rising geopolitical challenges are impacting business and consumer confidence. UNWTO stated growth in international arrivals is returning to the historic trend and is in line with its forecast of 3% to 4% growth for the full year 2019. [more - original PR]