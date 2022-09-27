UNWTO: International tourism back to 60% of pre-pandemic levels in first seven months of 2022

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) reported (26-Sep-2022) international tourist arrivals "almost tripled" in the first seven months of 2022, increasing 172% year-on-year to 474 million and recovering to 60% of pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 207 million international tourists were recorded in Jun-2022 and Jul-2022 combined, more than twice the number recorded in Jun/Jul-2021. These months represent 44% of the total arrivals recorded in the first seven months of 2022. Europe welcomed 309 million of these arrivals, 65% of the total. UNWTO stated the "steady" recovery reflects "strong" pent up demand and easing restrictions, with no COVID-19 travel restrictions in 86 countries as of 19-Sep-2022. UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "Tourism continues to recover steadily, yet several challenges remain, from geopolitical to economic. The sector is bringing back hope and opportunity for people everywhere". Mr Pololikashvili added: "Now is also the time to rethink tourism, where it is going and how it impacts people and planet". [more - original PR]