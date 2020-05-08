UNWTO: International tourism arrivals could fall by up to 78% in 2020

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (07-May-2020) its outlook for international tourist arrivals has been downgraded several times since the COVID-19 outbreak and uncertainty continues to dominate. Current scenarios point to possible declines in arrivals of 58% to 78% year-on-year. These depend on the speed of containment and the duration of travel restrictions and shutdown of borders. The following scenarios for 2020 are based on three possible dates for the gradual opening up of international borders.

Scenario 1 (-58%) based on the gradual opening of international borders and easing of travel restrictions in early Jul-2020;

Scenario 2 (-70%) based on the gradual opening of international borders and easing of travel restrictions in early Sep-2020;

Scenario 3 (-78%) based on the gradual opening of international borders and easing of travel restrictions only in early Dec-2020;

Under these scenarios, the impact of the loss of demand in international travel could translate into: