UNSW aviation lecturer: Industry has 'a lot of work to do' to achieve net zero

University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Aviation lecturer and Wiedemann Consultants MD Mirjam Wiedemann, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the aviation industry has "a lot of work to do" to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Dr Wiedemann said decarbonising air transport is "a major challenge" and noted that airports will need to remodel their infrastructure to provide sustainable aviation fuel, power for electric aircraft and fuel for hydrogen powered aircraft.