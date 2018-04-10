United expects consolidated capacity to increase 3.6% in 1Q2018

United Airlines stated (09-Apr-2018) it expects consolidated capacity to increase 3.6% in 1Q2018, with an adjusted pretax margin of 2.0%. The carrier anticipates consolidated PRASM to increase approximately 2.7% year-on-year. Cargo revenue is expected to range from USD280 million to USD300 million, alongside other revenue of USD580 million to USD600 million. United expects to consume 932 million gallons of fuel in 1Q2018 at an average fuel price of USD2.11 per gallon. Consolidated capacity was reduced by 0.5 pts in 1Q2018 due to weather events impacting operations throughout the system. [more - original PR]