United Continental Holdings reports positive financial and operational results in 2Q2017

United Continental Holdings reported (18-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD10,000 million, +6.4% year-on-year; Passenger: USD8622 million, +6.4%; Cargo: USD254 million, +22.1%; Total operating costs: USD8601 million, +3.2%; Labour: USD2868 million, +10.6%; Fuel: USD1669 million, +16.1%; Operating profit: USD1399 million, +32.0%; Net profit: USD818 million, +39.1%; Passengers: 38.2 million, +5.0%; Passenger load factor: 83.5%, stable; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.78 cents, +2.1%; Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.82 cents, +2.1%; Average yield: USD 15.30 cents, +2.0%; Average stage length: 1475 miles, -1.4%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD18,420 million, +4.7%; Passenger: USD15,796 million, +4.7%; Cargo: USD474 million, +17.9%; Total operating costs: USD16,743 million, +5.4%; Labour: USD5529 million, +8.8%; Fuel: USD3229 million, +21.6%; Operating profit: USD1677 million, -1.9%; Net profit: USD914 million, +1.4%; Passengers: 71.4 million, +4.2%; Passenger load factor: 81.7%, -0.1 ppt; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.41 cents, +1.1%; Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.47 cents, +1.2%; Average yield: USD 15.19 cents, +1.3%; Average stage length: 1464 miles, -1.0%. [more - original PR]