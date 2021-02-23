Become a CAPA Member
23-Feb-2021

United Airlines temporarily removes 24 Boeing 777 aircraft from schedule

United Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Feb-2021) it has voluntarily and temporarily removed 24 Boeing 777 aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines, from its schedule. The carrier stated it will continue to "work closely with regulators to determine any additional steps", adding it expects "only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced". As previously reported by CAPA, the US FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive due to an engine failure onboard a United Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft on 21-Feb-2021. 

