United Airlines: Starlink WiFi available on more than half daily frequencies
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Background ✨
United Airlines launched a digital Starlink tracker tool, saying about half of daily departures used Starlink-equipped aircraft and WiFi was installed on more than 635 aircraft.1 On its 3Q2026 earnings call, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said low Earth orbit WiFi would become an industry standard and United aimed to be the only global US airline with Starlink at scale in 2027/2028, with a unit revenue tailwind in 2027.2 3 United also partnered with Spotify, enabling travellers to stream from personal Spotify accounts to seatback screens, with the fleet expected to reach 219,000 screens by end the end of 2027.4