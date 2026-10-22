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    22-Oct-2026 2:56 PM

    United to feature Starlink WiFi on 61% of services by end of 2026

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated (21-Oct-2026) United expects to feature Starlink WiFi on 61% of its services by the end of 2026, before completing installation by the end of 2027. Mr Kirby expects the product to drive a unit revenue tailwind in 2027. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    United reported Starlink WiFi was installed on over 635 aircraft, covering approximately half of daily departures, and it launched a digital tracker tool for passengers to check Starlink availability by flight. United also began operating its first Starlink-equipped widebody service on a Boeing 777-200, offering free connections to MileagePlus members.1 2

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