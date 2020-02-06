United Airlines signs purchase agreement to acquire Westwind School of Aeronautics

United Airlines signed (05-Feb-2020) a purchase agreement to acquire the Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix, becoming the only major US carrier to own a flight training academy. The academy, to be called the United Aviate Academy, will act as an extension to United's Aviate programme. United Aviate Academy expects approximately 300 students to graduate within the first year of operation and anticipates hiring more than 10,000 pilots by 2029. United is also in discussions with financial institutions to make financing terms such as grace periods and interest rates more attractive to individuals. Additionally, the carrier plans to introduce a scholarship programme for women and minorities. United Airlines MD for Aviate Bebe O'Neil said the academy will allow United to "maintain the ideal number of quality candidates within our pilot pipeline" and also "play a significant role in recruiting, developing and welcoming those with diverse backgrounds to the United family". [more - original PR]