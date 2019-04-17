United Airlines records pre tax margin growth of 4.1% in 1Q2019, 'another strong financial quarter'

United Airlines reported (16-Apr-2019) adjusted net income of USD309 million in 1Q2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were USD1.15 and adjusted pre tax earnings were USD389 million, with a pre tax margin of 4.1% expanding the adjusted pre tax margin by 2.1 points year-on-year. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stated 1Q2019 was "another strong financial quarter", with pre tax margin growth expected to "lead" United's peers. He noted the airline's pre tax margin growth makes the airline "more confident than ever" that it will reach its long term adjusted EPS targets of USD10 to USD12 in 2019 and USD11 to USD13 in 2020. [more - original PR]