10-Jan-2019 10:30 AM

United Airlines pax up 7% to 158m in 2018

United Airlines reported (09-Jan-2019) the following consolidated traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 13.2 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
      • Mainline: 9.4 million, +4.9%;
      • Regional: 3.7 million, +9.0%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.9%;
      • Domestic: +5.5%;
      • International: +8.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.7%, +0.4ppt;
      • Domestic: 83.2%, -0.8ppt;
      • International: 82.1%, +2.0ppts;
        • Atlantic: 81.4%, +2.3ppts;
        • Pacific: 81.0%, +2.3ppts;
        • Latin America: 84.7%, +1.3ppts;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018
    • Passengers: 158.3 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
      • Mainline: 113.9 million, +5.4%;
      • Regional: 44.4 million, +11.0%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.4%;
      • Domestic: +7.0%;
      • International: +5.7%;
        • Atlantic: +12.1%;
        • Pacific: +1.5%;
        • Latin America: +1.3%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.6%, +1.2ppts;
      • Domestic: 85.4%, +0.2ppt;
      • International: 81.3%, +2.4ppts;
        • Atlantic: 81.7%, +5.1ppts;
        • Pacific: 79.3%, +0.2ppt;
        • Latin America: 83.7%, +0.8ppt. [more - original PR]

