10-Jan-2019 10:30 AM
United Airlines pax up 7% to 158m in 2018
United Airlines reported (09-Jan-2019) the following consolidated traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 13.2 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
- Mainline: 9.4 million, +4.9%;
- Regional: 3.7 million, +9.0%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.9%;
- Domestic: +5.5%;
- International: +8.9%;
- Atlantic: +12.9%;
- Pacific: +7.9%;
- Latin America: +5.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.7%, +0.4ppt;
- Domestic: 83.2%, -0.8ppt;
- International: 82.1%, +2.0ppts;
- Atlantic: 81.4%, +2.3ppts;
- Pacific: 81.0%, +2.3ppts;
- Latin America: 84.7%, +1.3ppts;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018
- Passengers: 158.3 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Mainline: 113.9 million, +5.4%;
- Regional: 44.4 million, +11.0%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.4%;
- Domestic: +7.0%;
- International: +5.7%;
- Atlantic: +12.1%;
- Pacific: +1.5%;
- Latin America: +1.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.6%, +1.2ppts;
- Domestic: 85.4%, +0.2ppt;
- International: 81.3%, +2.4ppts;
- Atlantic: 81.7%, +5.1ppts;
- Pacific: 79.3%, +0.2ppt;
- Latin America: 83.7%, +0.8ppt. [more - original PR]
