United Airlines partners with SpaceX to deploy free Starlink connectivity across fleet

United Airlines partnered (13-Sep-2024) with SpaceX to deploy Starlink WiFi connectivity across the carrier's mainline and regional aircraft fleets. The agreement will provide United passengers with free high speed internet connectivity, enabling access to live TV and streaming services, social media, shopping and gaming on seatback screens and personal devices. United will also use Starlink to support connectivity for frontline employees. The carrier is scheduled to begin Starlink testing in early 2025, with the first passenger flights expected later in 2025. United expects to deploy Starlink connectivity across all its aircraft over the next several years. United stated it is "the first carrier in the world to commit to offering Starlink service at this scale". CEO Scott Kirby stated: "This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seatback - more content, that's more personalized". [more - original PR]