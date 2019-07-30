United Airlines makes strategic equity investment in CLEAR, enters partnership
United Airlines announced (29-Jul-2019) a strategic equity investment in secure identity company CLEAR to support the carrier's growth, which will include offering CLEAR systems at New York Newark Liberty International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport later in summer 2019. The carrier also entered a partnership with CLEAR to deliver passenger experiences from curb to gate and beyond, including free or discounted CLEAR membership for US based MileagePlus passengers, free CLEAR membership for Global Services and Premier 1K members, and discounted membership for Premium Platinum, Gold, Silver and most credit card members, effective 29-Jul-2019. Additionally, United is supporting CLEAR's efforts to introduce CLEAR lanes at Chicago O'Hare in the coming months. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]