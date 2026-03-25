United Airlines introduces United Relax Row

United Airlines introduced (24-Mar-2026) the United Relax Row for customers travelling in United Economy cabin on long haul services, enabling customers to modify three row seats into a lie flat mattress by adjusting the leg rests. United is the first North American carrier to offer this seating option. The United Relax Row is expected to launch in 2027, with plans to offer it on over 200 Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft by 2030. The seats will be between United Economy and United Premium Plus. United will offer up to 12 United Relax Row sections on each aircraft. [more - original PR]