United Airlines increases economic stake in Azul to 8.0%

Azul announced (29-Apr-2018) shareholder United Airlines concluded a private preferred share transaction with Hainan Airlines, increasing its stake in Azul from 3.7% to 8.0%. United EVP and chief financial officer Andrew Levy commented: "Following our initial investment in 2015, connecting traffic between our airlines is at an all-time high, significantly benefiting our customers travelling between the US and Brazil. Azul's strong network in Brazil, unique business model and exceptional customer service make this transaction a good long-term investment". [more - original PR]