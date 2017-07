United Airlines stated (18-Jul-2017) it expects domestic capacity to increase 5.5% to 6.5% in 3Q2017 and 3.5% to 4.5% for FY2017. International capacity is expected to increase 1.0% to 2.0% in 3Q2017 and FY2017. Consolidated capacity is projected to increase 4.0% in 3Q2017, and 2.5% to 3.5% for FY2017. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]