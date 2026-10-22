United Airlines CEO expects airline capacity adjustments in 2027
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated (21-Oct-2026) carriers will likely make capacity adjustments in 2027, with fuel prices expected to remain high. Mr Kirby expects earnings discussions will transition to 2028 being a favourable year for carriers as more structural changes occur in the industry. Mr Kirby added: "But there are other airlines that are next up on the firing line. I think changes are coming". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
United Airlines CFO Mike Leskinen said the carrier could adjust capacity in 2027 as higher fuel prices made some marginal routes uneconomic, stressing it flew to maximise profitability and free cash flow rather than market share1. United also tightened 2026 EPS guidance amid higher oil prices, with CEO Scott Kirby saying mid-teens margins likely required further structural industry changes that would take time2.