United Airlines considering capacity adjustments in 2027 due to increased fuel prices

United expected nearly USD6 billion in added fuel expense in 2026, with fuel costs up USD2.3 billion in 2Q2026, and it planned to recover 80%-90% of the increase in 3Q2026 and 100% by 4Q2026.1 United also said it would reduce flying on "temporarily unprofitable" routes and cancel off-peak frequencies in 2Q2026 and 3Q2026 while keeping longer-term capacity plans unchanged.2