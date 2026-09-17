United Airlines considering capacity adjustments in 2027 due to increased fuel prices
United Airlines CFO Mike Leskinen stated (16-Sep-2026) the carrier may make capacity adjustments in 2027 due to increased fuel prices. Mr Leskinen stated: "We are not flying to maximise market share. We're flying to maximise profitability and free cash flow". He added: "There's some marginal routes that don't make sense in a higher fuel environment, so we cut them". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
United expected nearly USD6 billion in added fuel expense in 2026, with fuel costs up USD2.3 billion in 2Q2026, and it planned to recover 80%-90% of the increase in 3Q2026 and 100% by 4Q2026.1 United also said it would reduce flying on "temporarily unprofitable" routes and cancel off-peak frequencies in 2Q2026 and 3Q2026 while keeping longer-term capacity plans unchanged.2