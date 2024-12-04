United Airlines and MWAA to construct new terminal at Washington Dulles Airport

United Airlines and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) announced (03-Dec-2024) an investment of more than USD500 million into the expansion and modernisation of Washington Dulles International Airport. The project includes the construction of the new Concourse E, a 435,000sqft, 14 gate facility featuring a United Club lounge location and new customer amenities. The concourse is set to open in late 2026, with construction to be financially supported by United and MWAA, as well as local and federal funding including grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. United Airlines also plans to open a new cabin crew training centre in Washington DC in 2025. [more - original PR]