UN Tourism: International tourism grows 'modestly' in 1H2026

UN Tourism reported (17-Sep-2026) the following highlights for 1H2026 from its World Tourism Barometer:

International tourism grew "modestly", with global arrivals up 0.4% year-on-year to an estimated 690 million, "even as insecurity in the Middle East, elevated oil prices, and broader inflationary pressures tested the sector's resilience";

Global arrivals increased by 2% in 1Q2026, then dropped by 1% in 2Q2026. Arrivals declined 3% in Apr-2026, largely due to the calendar effect of the Easter holiday period starting in Mar-2026 and the impacts of the Middle East conflict. Arrivals dropped 3% in Jun-2026, driven by a 6% decline in Western Europe, partly due to a heatwave in some destinations. Southeast Asia recorded 5% fewer arrivals in Jun-2026 as a result of "weaker demand from Asian markets, geopolitical tensions, air travel disruptions through the Middle East, and increased travel costs". Some destinations in Oceania (-6% in Jun-2026) were also impacted by Typhoon Sinlaku in 2Q2026;

Africa (+4%) and Europe (+3%) recorded "solid" growth in arrivals, while the Americas recorded a 2% increase, with mixed results across sub-regions;

Arrivals in Asia Pacific grew 1% but remained 11% below 2019 levels as disruptions to air connectivity, higher airfares and uncertainty affected intra-regional demand. North East Asia grew 3%, while South Asia (-5%) and Southeast Asia (-1%) recorded declines;

The Middle East recorded a 22% decrease, as it was directly impacted by the conflict.

UN Tourism noted that in view of the latest data and current geopolitical volatility, international tourist arrivals are now expected to grow by between 1% and 2% globally in 2026, compared to the Jan-2026 forecast of 3% to 4%. UN Tourism added this will "depend on the conflict's actual duration and its effect on oil prices and overall inflation". The organisation stated international travellers are "expected to continue to seek value for money and travel either closer to home or domestically, again in response to elevated prices and uncertainty". UN Tourism Secretary General Shaikha Al Nuwais stated: "The latest data shows a sector absorbing real pressure and finding a way forward. Tourism has not stopped growing, but that growth is fragile". Ms Al Nuwais added: "The Middle East situation has touched destinations far beyond the region itself and serves as a clear reminder that, in such a connected world, resilience needs to be built everywhere and not just when a crisis begins". [more - original PR]