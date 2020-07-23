UK Govt launches first meeting of Jet Zero Council

UK's Government announced (22-Jul-2020) Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the first meeting of the Jet Zero Council on 22-Jul-2020, featuring representatives from the environmental sector and the aviation and aerospace industry to handle aviation emissions in line with the government's ambition to achieve the first ever zero emission long haul passenger aircraft. Chaired by the Transport and Business Secretaries, the meeting will discuss how to decarbonise the aviation sector while supporting its growth and strengthening the UK's position as a world leader in the sector. The members will look at how to work across their sectors to achieve these goals, including through brand new aircraft and engine technologies. These may include using new synthetic and sustainable aviation fuels as a clean substitute for fossil jet fuel, and eventually the development of electric aircraft. [more - original PR]