24-Oct-2019 9:59 AM

UK Govt introduces new laws to combat illegal drone use and modernise airspace

UK Department for Transport announced (23-Oct-2019) the Government has introduced the Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill in parliament to modernise airspace and tackle the illegal use of unmanned aircraft. The bill will grant police new powers to combat misuse of unmanned aircraft such as drones as well as giving the Transport Secretary new powers to modernise airspace, reducing noise and emissions, and improving passenger services. [more - original PR]

