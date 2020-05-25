UK Government to implement travel restrictions on 08-Jun-2020

UK's Government announced (22-May-2020) the following biosecurity measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus infections, effective 08-Jun-2020:

Self isolation on arrival for 14 days, and could be contacted regularly during this time to ensure compliance;

Anyone failing to comply with mandatory conditions may receive a GBP1000 fixed penalty notice in England, or potential prosecution and unlimited fines. The fine may increase if the risk of infection from abroad increases. The Devolved Administrations will set out their own enforcement approaches;

Border Force will undertake checks at the border and may refuse entry to any non-British citizen who refuses to comply with these regulations and isn't resident in the UK. Failure to complete the form is also punishable by a GBP100 fixed penalty notice. Public health authorities will conduct random checks in England to ensure compliance with self-isolation requirements. Removal from the country would be considered as a last resort for foreign nationals who refuse to comply with these public health measures.

Changes will be subject to review every three weeks, to ensure they are in line with the latest scientific evidence and remain effective and necessary. The government will continue to look at further options moving forward, including travel bubbles. [more - original PR]