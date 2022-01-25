UK Government eases COVID-19 testing requires for fully vaccinated travellers

UK's Government announced (24-Jan-2022) the following changes to COVID-19 testing measures for travellers arriving in the UK:

Effective 04:00 11-Feb-2022, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a passenger locator form now required;

Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will be required to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK;

Children aged between 12 and 15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from 03-Feb-2022 for outbound travel.

The Government attributed the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions to "the success of the UK's vaccine and booster rollout", stating that this new COVID-19 framework "is intended to be one that will last". Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade stated: "Today's announcement brings international travel towards near normality for the fully vaccinated, and at last into line with hospitality and the domestic economy. It will offer further reassurance to those planning to travel, both overseas and into the UK, and demonstrates again that following the success of the vaccine programme, the UK can lead the world in our recovery from the pandemic". [more - original PR]