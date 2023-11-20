Become a CAPA Member
20-Nov-2023 4:27 PM

UK DfT awards GBP53m to nine SAF projects under Advanced Fuels Fund

UK's Department for Transport (DfT) awarded (17-Nov-2023) a share of GBP53 million to nine sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry projects under the latest round of the Advanced Fuels Fund. Winning projects from both rounds are projected to create up to 10,000 green jobs by 2035 and boost the economy by around GBP1.8 billion p/a. UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: "The investment we're announcing today demonstrates our confidence in the UK's SAF industry - creating jobs, encouraging overseas investment and levelling up communities across the whole country. Thanks to this government's backing, the UK is quickly becoming a SAF superpower". [more - original PR]

