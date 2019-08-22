UK Competition and Markets Authority to investigate planned MUFG Bank/DVB Bank merger

UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced (19-Aug-2019) is investigating the anticipated acquisition by MUFG Bank relating to the aviation business of DVB Bank. The CMA is considering whether the transaction would violate the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services. The merger inquiry was launched on 16-Aug-2019, with the comment period running from 19-Aug-2019 to 13-Sep-2019. Phase 1 action of the investigation will be completed by 14-Oct-2019. [more - original PR]