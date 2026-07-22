Uganda Airlines orders four 737 MAXs and four 787s
Uganda Airlines ordered (21-Jul-2026) four Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four 787-9 aircraft. The order is the airline's first Boeing aircraft purchase. Uganda Airlines CEO Ato Girma Wake stated: "The aircraft will strengthen our ability to connect Uganda more efficiently to regional, continental and international markets, while supporting trade, tourism, investment and cargo development". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Uganda Airlines previously announced a Boeing commitment covering eight passenger aircraft plus one 767 converted freighter and one 737BCF, aiming to lift capacity for regional, continental and international markets.1 It also took the first of two Boeing 737-800s wet leased from Ethiopian Airlines, intended for high-demand routes including Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos and Nairobi.2