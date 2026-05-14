14-May-2026 3:02 PM
Uganda Airlines leases two 737-800s from Ethiopian Airlines
Uganda Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (13-May-2026) it received the first of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft wet leased from Ethiopian Airlines. The aircraft are expected to be deployed on high demand routes to destinations such as Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos and Nairobi.
Background ✨
Uganda Airlines resumed London and Mumbai from 07-Mar-2026 after securing a Boeing 787-8 from Ethiopian Airlines under an ACMI deal, following Feb-2026 suspensions caused by unscheduled maintenance on its two A330-800s1. It also added a 156-seat A320-200 on short term wet lease from DOT LT to address capacity constraints and support services including Nairobi, Lagos and Abuja2.