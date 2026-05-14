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    14-May-2026 3:02 PM

    Uganda Airlines leases two 737-800s from Ethiopian Airlines

    Uganda Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (13-May-2026) it received the first of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft wet leased from Ethiopian Airlines. The aircraft are expected to be deployed on high demand routes to destinations such as Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos and Nairobi.

    Background

    Uganda Airlines resumed London and Mumbai from 07-Mar-2026 after securing a Boeing 787-8 from Ethiopian Airlines under an ACMI deal, following Feb-2026 suspensions caused by unscheduled maintenance on its two A330-800s1. It also added a 156-seat A320-200 on short term wet lease from DOT LT to address capacity constraints and support services including Nairobi, Lagos and Abuja2.

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