Uganda Airlines long haul fleet temporarily grounded for maintenance

Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Feb-2026) it temporarily removed two long haul aircraft from service "due to unscheduled maintenance". The airline is working to rebook affected customers with partner airlines, adjust schedules and support rebooking. The airline's long haul fleet comprises two A330-800s, according to the CAPA Fleet Database, which are used to operate Entebbe-London Gatwick and Entebbe-Mumbai services, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.