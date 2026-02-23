Uganda Airlines long haul fleet temporarily grounded for maintenance
Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Feb-2026) it temporarily removed two long haul aircraft from service "due to unscheduled maintenance". The airline is working to rebook affected customers with partner airlines, adjust schedules and support rebooking. The airline's long haul fleet comprises two A330-800s, according to the CAPA Fleet Database, which are used to operate Entebbe-London Gatwick and Entebbe-Mumbai services, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.
Background ✨
Uganda Airlines launched four times weekly Entebbe-London Gatwick using A330-800neo equipment, stating it was the first operator of the A330-800neo into Gatwick.1 Uganda Airlines commenced three times weekly Mumbai-Entebbe on 07-Oct-2023 with A330-800, marking its second international destination outside Africa.2 Uganda Airlines also used short term A320 wet leases from Global Airlines and DOT LT to cushion operational challenges and augment services including Nairobi, Lagos and Abuja.3 4