19-May-2025 11:38 AM
Uganda Airlines launches Entebbe-London Gatwick service
Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (18-May-2025) the launch of four times weekly Entebbe-London Gatwick service, operated with A330-800neo aircraft. The carrier stated it is the first airline to operate A330-800neo aircraft into London Gatwick Airport.
Background ✨
London was Uganda Airlines' first European destination, with the Entebbe-London Gatwick service commencing on 18-May-20251. The carrier's CCO, Adedayo Olawuyi, previously indicated intentions to launch this route in 1Q2025, alongside plans for additional new services to Cape Town, Khartoum, Goma, Jeddah, Riyadh and Guangzhou by mid-20252.