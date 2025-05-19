Uganda Airlines launches Entebbe-London Gatwick service

London was Uganda Airlines' first European destination, with the Entebbe-London Gatwick service commencing on 18-May-20251. The carrier's CCO, Adedayo Olawuyi, previously indicated intentions to launch this route in 1Q2025, alongside plans for additional new services to Cape Town, Khartoum, Goma, Jeddah, Riyadh and Guangzhou by mid-20252.