Uber for Business: 'We have some really strong partnerships with airlines and airports'
Uber for Business senior enterprise account manager Joshua Prendergast, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "We have some really strong partnerships with airlines and airports and other organisations across the sector". Mr Prendergast said: "While creating these partnerships, we've gained a deep understanding of the requirements across the sector". He added: "We've seen common problems across the industry that our technologies can provide solutions to".
Background ✨
Delta Air Lines VP Asia Pacific Jeff Moomaw highlighted at the same event that partnerships between airlines, airports, and government bodies are crucial to transforming passenger experiences, particularly in streamlining processes such as check-in and security, and stressed that meaningful change requires deep-rooted collaboration1. Virgin Australia’s chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer also noted the importance of sector partnerships in achieving strategic goals2.