Uber for Business: 'We have some really strong partnerships with airlines and airports'

Uber for Business senior enterprise account manager Joshua Prendergast, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "We have some really strong partnerships with airlines and airports and other organisations across the sector". Mr Prendergast said: "While creating these partnerships, we've gained a deep understanding of the requirements across the sector". He added: "We've seen common problems across the industry that our technologies can provide solutions to".