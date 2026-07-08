UAE certifies 'world's first' commercial air taxi vertiport

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA UAE) and Skyports Infrastructure announced (07-Jul-2026) VDX, the "world's first" purpose-built commercial vertiport, received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft operations. The certification will enable the future commencement of commercial air taxi services in Dubai. VDX will serve as the first and primary hub within Dubai's planned air taxi network, with three additional vertiports currently under development. The network and vertiports are being developed by Skyports in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The certification follows a GCAA assessment covering the vertiport's infrastructure, physical characteristics, operational procedures, safety management arrangements, emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. [more - original PR]