2-Jun-2022 12:44 PM
UAC merges with Sukhoi and MiG
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) merged (01-Jun-2022) with Sukhoi and MiG. Rostec director general Sergey Chemezov said: "UAC is thus becoming not only a corporate centre for UAC Group, but also an operating company, controlling production and design bureaus, implementing aviation programmes and developing prospective equipment". UAC director general Yury Slyusar said: "The merger of UAC, Sukhoi and MiG must provide a powerful impulse for the development of the entire industry". [more - original PR - Russian]