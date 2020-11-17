17-Nov-2020 10:13 AM
Turkistan International Airport to launch services from Dec-2020
Turkistan International Airport confirmed (16-Nov-2020) plans to launch services from 01-Dec-2020. FlyArystan, Qazaq Air and SCAT Airlines plan to operate daily Almaty and Nur Sultan services. Services are also planned to other cities in Kazakhstan, and Istanbul and Mecca. The airport will be included in the Open Skies agreement with the aim of expand the network and attracting international passengers. [more - original PR - Russian]