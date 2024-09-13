Turkish Airlines to launch Sydney service from Dec-2024
Turkish Airlines announced (12-Sep-2024) plans to launch four times weekly Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service from 05-Dec-2024, operating with 329 seat A350-900. The launch is supported by the New South Wales Government's Aviation Attraction Fund. The new route will deliver an additional 68,620 inbound seats to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in its first year. Initially the route will involve a refuelling stop in Kuala Lumpur but will eventually be operated as a nonstop service from Istanbul, creating a new option for Australians travelling to Europe. Sydney Airport currently commands a 38% share of all Australia-Europe air traffic and with the arrival of Turkish Airlines will be the only Australian airport with two European carriers. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]