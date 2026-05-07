Turkish Airlines renews partnership with Cover Genius
Turkish Airlines renewed (06-May-2026) its multi-year partnership with Cover Genius for embedded insurance offerings. The airline plans to expand its Cover Genius offering into new markets, including Australia and Latin America, introduce tailored options in the US and EU to address the needs of different passenger segments, and broaden its insurance inventory. Turkish Airlines and Cover Genius launched their partnership in 2023. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Turkish Airlines partnered with Cover Genius in 2023 to integrate Cover Genius’ XCover platform, enabling passengers to dynamically bundle protection and access instant claim payouts in 90 currencies.1 Cover Genius also supplied embedded travel protection programmes to multiple airlines, including SAS across more than 25 European countries and the US, and SKY Airline in Latin America.2 3 Turkish Airlines also expanded its Holidays brand globally, bundling insurance within packages in markets including Australia and Mexico.4