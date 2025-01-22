22-Jan-2025 9:17 AM
Turkish Airlines opens pet lounge Istanbul Airport
Turkish Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (Jan-2025) the opening of a pet lounge at Istanbul Airport to ease travel with pets. The carrier stated: "Our brand-new Pet Lounge at Istanbul Airport is here to set a new standard in aviation, offering a soundproof, modern space designed for the ultimate comfort of your furry friends".
Background ✨
iGA Istanbul Airport recently inaugurated a new pet relief room near Gate G1B, enhancing facilities for passengers travelling with pets1. Additionally, iGA Istanbul Airport launched a 'Therapy Dogs' pilot project featuring five specially trained dogs in the international departures area, and the airport is equipped with four pet rooms to cater to the needs of travelling pets2.