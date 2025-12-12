12-Dec-2025 9:44 AM
Turkish Airlines opens lounge at Edinburgh Airport
Turkish Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (10-Dec-2025) it opened its first dedicated lounge in Europe at Edinburgh Airport. The lounge is the carrier's eighth outside Türkiye. The lounge offers hot Turkish pide, relaxation areas, prayer rooms, a baby care room, and accessible facilities for passengers with special needs.
Background ✨
Turkish Airlines previously opened its seventh international lounge at Tokyo Narita Airport, which became its largest lounge outside Istanbul, with plans to expand further to accommodate 1500 guests after phase two works are completed1. The carrier also opened lounges at New York JFK and Miami International Airport, furthering its international presence2 3.