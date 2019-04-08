Turkish Airlines moves all Ataturk operations to Istanbul Airport
Turkish Airlines completed (07-Apr-2019) the transfer of all Ataturk Airport operations to Istanbul Airport. The carrier's first service following the move operated to Ankara at 14:00 on 06-Apr-2019. Turkish Airlines operated the final passenger service from Ataturk Airport to Singapore at 02:00 on 06-Apr-2019. Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı said: "Currently the biggest airport project of the world, this enormous facility will be the home of the resounding local and global growth of Turkish Airlines in future while becoming the most important driving force behind our growth with its state of the art physical capabilities and capacity". Mr Aycı added: "As Turkish Airlines became unable to fit its mould with its efficient growth performance, the need for a new home that will support its development and open its way with capacity and other physical capabilities was born". Mr Aycı noted: "The future of the global aviation will develop with Turkish Airlines at its centre with our new home, and new face of our brand". The move commenced on 03:00 on 05-Apr-2019. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi̇, via his official Twitter account, stated the carrier handled 39,800 passengers at Istanbul Airport on 06-Apr-2019 and plans to handle 65,466 passengers on 07-Apr-2019 and 85,000 on 08-Apr-2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]