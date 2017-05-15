Turkish Airlines considers establishing long haul low cost operation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Turkish Airlines part 3: seeks to boost partnerships in Asia and Australia' stated (15-May-2017) Turkish Airlines is considering expanding LCC brand Anadolujet into long haul low cost operations. Turkish CEO Bilal Ekşi said there is "some strategic discussion" on using Anadolujet to expand into the long haul market. "There is no decision yet [but] Turkish Airlines can take a decision very rapidly if we see there is such room", Mr Ekşi said. Anadolujet only currently operates domestic and short haul international routes. If Anadolujet establishes a long haul operation, Turkish would join an increasing number of European full service airline groups with long haul LCC operations including Lufthansa, IAG and Air France-KLM. [more - CAPA Analysis]