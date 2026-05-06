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    6-May-2026 1:14 PM

    Turkish Airlines cargo business serves as a natural hedge

    Turkish Airlines Group stated (01-May-2026) its cargo business continues to serve as a natural hedge for Turkish Airlines. Cargo revenue increased in 1Q2026 by 30%, driven by volume growth, strategic capacity expansion, and response to quickly to evolving market conditions. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Turkish Airlines Group reported cargo volume rose 14.8% year-on-year to 481,000 tonnes in the three months ended 31-Mar-2026, alongside 21.3 million passengers and an 83.5% load factor.1 In Mar-2026 alone, it carried 198,300 tons of cargo (+8.8%) across 44,743 flights.2 Turkish Airlines CFO Murat Seker said it saw rising cargo yields and additional westbound Asia-Europe passenger demand.3

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