Turkish Airlines cargo business serves as a natural hedge

Turkish Airlines Group reported cargo volume rose 14.8% year-on-year to 481,000 tonnes in the three months ended 31-Mar-2026, alongside 21.3 million passengers and an 83.5% load factor.1 In Mar-2026 alone, it carried 198,300 tons of cargo (+8.8%) across 44,743 flights.2 Turkish Airlines CFO Murat Seker said it saw rising cargo yields and additional westbound Asia-Europe passenger demand.3