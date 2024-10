Turkish Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (14-Oct-2024) plans to launch four times weekly Istanbul-Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service from 28-Nov-2024. As previously reported by CAPA, the service was scheduled to launch on 05-Dec-2024. The route will initially involve a refuelling stop in Kuala Lumpur, but is planned to eventually be operated as a nonstop service from Istanbul.