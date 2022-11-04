Turkish Airlines awarded Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (04-Nov-2022) Turkish Airlines was awarded 'Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year' at the annual CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence for its work to develop the Microalgae Based Sustainable Bio-Jet Fuel (MICRO-JET) project and produce the world's first carbon negative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The MICRO-JET facility will be the first location to produce carbon negative SAF. It will also contribute to nine of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. [more - original PR]