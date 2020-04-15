Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2020 9:37 AM

Turkish Airlines and AnadoluJet extend domestic and intl service suspensions to May-2020

Turkish Airlines and AnadoluJet extended (14-Apr-2020) the suspension of domestic services until 01-May-2020 and international services until 20-May-2020, in accordance with decisions by Turkey's Government in response to the coronavirus outbreak. As previously reported by CAPA, domestic services were initially suspended until 20-Apr-2020 and international services until 01-May-2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

